Indian woman finds mother in Pakistan through social media 20 years after she went missing

Indian resident Yasmin Sheikh found her mother Hamida Banu in a video on Facebook. — Facebook/Waliullah Maroof

Woman says she lost her mother after she went to Dubai to work as cook but never returned.

"She often used to go to Qatar for 2-4 years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back," she adds.

Her sister says family recognised her after she correctly stated names of family members and address.

Social media is a place that does wonders sometimes and has once again proved to be beneficial for mankind as it helped a woman find her mother 20 years after she lost her.

Yasmin Sheikh, who is a resident in Mumbai, India, said that she lost her mother after she went to Dubai to work as a cook but never returned, NDTV reported.



"I came to know about my mother after 20 years through a Pakistan-based social media account which had posted a video," said Yasmin.

"She often used to go to Qatar for 2-4 years but this time she had gone with the help of an agent and never came back. We tried looking for her but all the efforts went in vain as we could not even file a complaint as we had no evidence," added the Indian woman.

She further revealed that the family used to meet the agent and ask about the mother's whereabouts, to which, the agent used to tell us that our mother was doing well and did not want to keep any contact with us.

Yasmin said that her mother, Hamida Banu, in the video, said that the agent had told her not to tell anyone the truth.

"It was only after the video came and reached us that we came to know about her living in Pakistan, else we did not know if she was in Dubai, Saudi or somewhere else" she added.



Banu's sister said that the family recognised her after she correctly stated the names of family members and the address.

She added that the family contacted the agent to find Banu who allegedly fled after some time.