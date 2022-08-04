Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present

Meghan Markle once made a birthday gift request to her fans in a heartwarming note.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 41 today, turned to her blog Tig on her 33rd birthday, to ask her admirers for a special birthday gift.

In her blog post, she wrote: "I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time.



"So for my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself.



"I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them…and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness.

"I did. And it’s never felt so good," concluded the mother-of-two.



Meghan shut down her blog after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.