Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?

Nooh Dastagir Butt in action during the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. —Twitter

Pakistanis can't get enough of praising weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, who won the gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

It was the first gold for Pakistan in any category in the ongoing games in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham.

Butt has set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 173kg in snatch in the 109+kg category. Butt also set another record by lifting 232kg in clean and jerk. Overall, he lifted 405kg — another CWG record.

Due to his achievement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the athlete for providing Pakistan with a proud moment.



A Twitterati told the prime minister that praise was not enough to mark the occasion and that a flyover should be named after Butt.

In response, the prime minister said: "Or a dam?"

It is unclear if PM Shehbaz was serious about naming a dam after Butt or if he said it in jest.

