 
world
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Archaeologists discover 'ghost footprints' from 10,000 years ago

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Two of the ghost footprints uncovered in Utahs Great Salt Lake Desert. — US Air Force
Two of the ghost footprints uncovered in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert. — US Air Force

  • They are called "ghost footprints" because they appear only after it rains.
  • Thorough investigation showed footprints belonged to 88 different people.
  • Researchers say prints are from time when desert was vast wetland.

In the salt field of the Utah desert, archaeologists accidentally found "ghost footprints". They are given the name because the tracks appear only after it rains. As soon as the land dries out, the prints disappear.

Scientists bumped into the prints in Early July while driving to an archaeological site at Hill Air Force Base in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert, Live Science reported.

While initially they only found a few prints, a thorough investigation through ground-penetrating radar (GPR) showed that the footprints belonged to at least 88 different men and women of different ages.

Related items

The prints were found to be at least 10,000 years old. The cultural resource manager of the site Anya Kitterman said it was a once-in-a-lifetime-find. 

Researchers say that the prints are from the time when the desert was a vast wetland. It appears that people were walking in shallow water and sand quickly filled the prints they left behind.

"But under the sand was a layer of mud that kept the print intact after infilling," said lead researcher Daron Duke.

Nearly a mile away from the spot where the footprints were discovered, another team had found evidence of a hunter-gatherer camp from 12,000 years ago. It is possible that these newly discovered tracks belong to them.

More From World:

China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit

China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study

Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average

China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
Taliban warns US, says group was not aware of al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul

Taliban warns US, says group was not aware of al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul
France discriminated against hijab-wearing vocational trainee: UN document

France discriminated against hijab-wearing vocational trainee: UN document
Russia becomes India's third-largest coal supplier in July, data shows

Russia becomes India's third-largest coal supplier in July, data shows
Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

Elon Musk's Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows
North Korea says will 'never tolerate' US accusation of its nuclear programme

North Korea says will 'never tolerate' US accusation of its nuclear programme
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Taiwan decries China's 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills

Taiwan decries China's 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills
Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader

Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader
86 Pakistani seafarers in danger on four ships: starving, uninsured, unpaid

86 Pakistani seafarers in danger on four ships: starving, uninsured, unpaid

Latest

view all