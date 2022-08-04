WATCH: Internet angry over another black child being ignored by mascot

The picture shows a black child trying to high-five a mascot. — Screengrab/Instagram

Video shows black child raising her hand to get high five from Chuck E Cheese — but he ignores her completely.

Mascot was walking down line-up and gave high-fives to all white children.

Manager defends his case by saying he was “unable to see her” in his costume.

Internet users are shocked and angered over a black child being ignored by a Chuck E Cheese mascot at an entertainment centre in New Jersey, America.

A video posted by @hijabellla on Instagram shows a black child excitedly raising her hand to get a high five from Chuck E Cheese — but he ignores her completely.

The mascot was walking down a line-up and gave high-fives to all the white children.

“Cold World,” one user commented.

Others wrote encouraging comments in support of the black girl.

“Yes, that Princess is simply a ray of sunshine!! And I pray she never allows this ugly world to dim her light!!”

“One of the best babies in the world. I'm so angry about this” wrote another.

The manager defended his case by saying he was “unable to see her” in his costume and took a picture with the girl afterwards. The picture shows the little girl crossing her arms next to the mascot.

This incident occurs a month after two black children were blatantly ignored by a Sesame Street mascot in Philadelphia.

Again, the two children raised their hands for a high-five but the Cookie Monster mascot shook his head and skipped over them.

The theme park later apologised for the incident.