Friday Aug 05 2022
ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'

Friday Aug 05, 2022

ATEEZ bagged their second No.1 trophy with new song Guerilla on August 3 episode of MBC every1's show, , as reported by Allkpop.

ATEEZ’s Guerilla was included in nominees for this week’s ‘Champion Song’ category of MBC every1’s show alongside ITZY's SNEAKERS, STAYC's Beautiful Monster, LOCO, Hwa Sa's Somebody and Seventeen's WORLD.

By the end of the show, Guerilla was declared the winner.

After winning the ‘champion song’ trophy, the band gave a huge shootout to their fans and families.

ATEEZ is a popular South Korean group, it recently made comeback with song Guerilla.

Watch ATEEZ performance from the Show Champion:



