Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Women wade through a flooded street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 24, 2022. — AFP/File
  • PMD forecasts another new spell of monsoon system to enter Sindh today.
  • Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.
  • System will cause rain in Karachi from August 6 to August 9. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of the monsoon system will enter Sindh today (Friday). 

According to the Met Office, the monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.

Under the influence of this weather system, the advisory added, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts between August 5 and 9.

However, the system will cause rain in Karachi from August 6 to August 9. 

The heavy rain may cause water-logging in low-lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

As per the PMD, another spell may hit Karachi after August 10.

ECP says Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q's president until its next hearing

'I am back,' says journalist Anas Mallick after brief disappearance in Kabul

Army chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi authorities, discusses IMF programme

Sindh bans pillion riding to ensure Muharram security

Kashmir dispute battle of hope against overwhelming odds: PM says on Youm-e-Istehsal

Azadi March vandalism: Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mahmood declared innocent in police report

Miftah Ismail says Pakistan on 'right track', but warns of more bad days

Senate passes NAB amendment bill despite Opposition's protest

Pakistan rejects airspace used for US drone strike to kill al-Qaeda leader

Hamza Shahbaz lands in London on private visit

Javed Latif says CEC has done a favour to nation

COAS inaugurates newly built training complex for Tank VT4

