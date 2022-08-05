Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow

Women wade through a flooded street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 24, 2022. — AFP/File

PMD forecasts another new spell of monsoon system to enter Sindh today.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.

System will cause rain in Karachi from August 6 to August 9.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of the monsoon system will enter Sindh today (Friday).

According to the Met Office, the monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.

Under the influence of this weather system, the advisory added, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts between August 5 and 9.



However, the system will cause rain in Karachi from August 6 to August 9.



The heavy rain may cause water-logging in low-lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

As per the PMD, another spell may hit Karachi after August 10.