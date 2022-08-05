 
Elon Musk’s support for controversial climate change deal is met with backlash

Image collage featuring US Senator Joe Manchin (L) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP/Getty/ Reuters
On 5th August, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk tweeted, “Thank goodness for Senator Manchin.” 

The Tweet was in reference to the controversial tax and climate deal that US Senator Joe Manchin agreed to last week.

The deal, which aims to spend federal money on climate and energy programmes and increase taxes to lower healthcare costs, has been met with a range of reactions.

The West Virginia Coal Association, for example, has condemned the deal, calling it “egregious” in a statement. The group has expressed its fear that the deal will lead its coal-producing operations to “diminish.”

The majority of reactions to Musk’s Tweet about the matter were overwhelmingly negative.

One user, @Jules31415 said" “Why do you support a tyrannical government that wants to spend more money at a time when everyone is struggling from skyrocketing inflation? Use your brain. And have a heart.”

Another user, @LucyDolan13, wrote: “Elon, are you happy with having to pay higher taxes? I’m middle-class income and not looking forward to paying higher taxes. How can we beat this?”

Aside from such comments, the rest of the replies mainly questioned Musk’s wealth, as well as general shows of displeasure for the deal. 

