 
pakistan
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

  • ECP summons Khan on August 18 for a disqualification case.
  • Khan has been summoned on August 23 in foreign funding case.
  • The election commission issues cause lists for both case.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued two notices to the ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, summoning him for hearings in two references.

The election commission issued one notice to Khan in the foreign funding case — the verdict of which was announced earlier this week.

According to the cause list issued by the election body, Khan has been summoned on August 23 at 10am.

Related items

The notice has been issued after the ECP, in a unanimous verdict in the case which was filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding.

Moreover, on the demand of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ECP has issued another notice to the PTI chairman, summoning him on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification.

A day earlier, the coalition government filed a reference with the ECP, seeking the disqualification of the ousted premier. The reference was submitted by PML-N MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to the ECP.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell tomorrow
JCP member Akhtar Hussain urges vote taking before 'abrupt' end to meetings

JCP member Akhtar Hussain urges vote taking before 'abrupt' end to meetings
ECP says Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q's president until its next hearing

ECP says Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q's president until its next hearing

'I am back,' says journalist Anas Mallick after brief disappearance in Kabul

'I am back,' says journalist Anas Mallick after brief disappearance in Kabul
Army chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi authorities, discusses IMF programme

Army chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi authorities, discusses IMF programme
Sindh bans pillion riding to ensure Muharram security

Sindh bans pillion riding to ensure Muharram security
Kashmir dispute battle of hope against overwhelming odds: PM says on Youm-e-Istehsal

Kashmir dispute battle of hope against overwhelming odds: PM says on Youm-e-Istehsal
Azadi March vandalism: Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mahmood declared innocent in police report

Azadi March vandalism: Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mahmood declared innocent in police report
Miftah Ismail says Pakistan on 'right track', but warns of more bad days

Miftah Ismail says Pakistan on 'right track', but warns of more bad days
Senate passes NAB amendment bill despite Opposition's protest

Senate passes NAB amendment bill despite Opposition's protest
Pakistan rejects airspace used for US drone strike to kill al-Qaeda leader

Pakistan rejects airspace used for US drone strike to kill al-Qaeda leader
Hamza Shahbaz lands in London on private visit

Hamza Shahbaz lands in London on private visit

Latest

view all