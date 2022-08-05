ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

ECP summons Khan on August 18 for a disqualification case.

Khan has been summoned on August 23 in foreign funding case.

The election commission issues cause lists for both case.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued two notices to the ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, summoning him for hearings in two references.

The election commission issued one notice to Khan in the foreign funding case — the verdict of which was announced earlier this week.

According to the cause list issued by the election body, Khan has been summoned on August 23 at 10am.

The notice has been issued after the ECP, in a unanimous verdict in the case which was filed in 2014 by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding.



Moreover, on the demand of the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ECP has issued another notice to the PTI chairman, summoning him on August 18 to hear a reference regarding his disqualification.

A day earlier, the coalition government filed a reference with the ECP, seeking the disqualification of the ousted premier. The reference was submitted by PML-N MNA Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha to the ECP.