Friday Aug 05 2022
SDSports desk

Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

SDSports desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Pakistani wrestlers Zaman Khan and Inam Butt. — Twitter/File
BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani wrestlers Inam Butt and Zaman Khan Friday qualified for the Men's Freestyle Wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 scheduled to be held later today.

Inam defeated South Africa's Edward Lessing by 5-3 in Men's Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event's semi-final to ensure a medal for Pakistan CWG.

In a close contest, both the fighters dominated with their defending skills. However, Inam made the most of the last minutes to score two crucial points to qualify for the final.

Gujranwala-born Inam will meet India's Deepak Punia in Men's Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event's final today.

On the other hand, Zaman Khan outclassed his England opponent to reach the final of the Men's Freestyle 125kg wrestling event. Zaman will meet Canada's Amarveer Dhesi later today.

In Men's Freestyle 65kg Wrestling event, Inayatullah lost to Canada's Lachlan McNeil by 11-0. He managed to make his place in the bronze medal contest against Scotland's Ross Connelly.

