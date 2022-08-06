Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Fans recall when comedian tattooed Kim’s name

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance has come to an end after they reportedly parted ways after just nine months of dating.

The couple broke up earlier this week due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules which, ‘made it really difficult to maintain a relationship’, according to media reports.

While The Kardashians star, 41, and Davidson, 28, have decided to remain friends and maintain “love and respect for each other,’ their shocking breakup has saddened many fans on the internet.

One fan wrote, “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. Think I’m going to shut it down for the night. This one hurts.”

Another wrote, “Y’know what, I really thought they were going to make it. At least like 2.5 years.”

Others recalled that the Saturday Night Live star has several tattoos in tribute to his relationship with Kardashian. “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left,” one comment read.

While others joked, “Because tattoos are more permanent than celebrity relationships.”