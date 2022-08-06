 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
SDSports desk

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad. — Twitter/File
  • Mohammad Sharif Tahir lost to India's Naveen Naveen. 
  • Ali Asad defeated his New Zealand's Suraj Singh.
  • Six wrestlers participated in CWG 2022, 5 won medals.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani wrestlers Mohammad Sharif Tahir and Ali Asad bagged silver and bronze medals for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Tahir lost to India's Naveen Naveen in Men's Freestyle 74kg wrestling event to finish with a silver medal, while Asad defeated New Zealand's Suraj Singh within 55 seconds to win a bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category.

Sharif fell short of Naveen's counter-attacks as his arch-rival bagged nine straight technical points to bag gold.

He joined his compatriots Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar to bag a silver medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Meanwhile, Asad was brilliant with his grip as he rattled Singh by gripping him from his legs and rolled him out of the mat to gain 10 points. Asad got his hands on a bronze medal as the final score read 11-0.

The Pakistani wrestler lost his semi-final to Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi.

This was Pakistan's third bronze in ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The wrestler Inayatullah (62kg) and Judoka Hussain Shah previously bagged bronze medals in the multi-sports event.

Six wrestlers participated in Commonwealth Games 2022 out of them five won medals whereas Tayab Raza will compete in Bronze medal match in Men's Freestyle 90kg category later today. 

