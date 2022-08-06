 
sports
By
SDSports desk

What completes Babar Azam’s look?

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is a regular social media user and he often posts messages for his fans — and this time it's about his look.

The Pakistani skipper can be seen standing in a room with a mic in his hand and posing for a picture.

In the picture, Azam could be seen wearing a grey upper with a white shirt along with black track pants. He paired the outfit with a black cap, a band and a wristwatch.

“You are not fully dressed until you wear a smile,” the skipper said in a message for his fans and followers on Twitter.

