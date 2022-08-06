What completes Babar Azam’s look?

Saturday Aug 06, 2022
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is a regular social media user and he often posts messages for his fans — and this time it's about his look.
The Pakistani skipper can be seen standing in a room with a mic in his hand and posing for a picture.
In the picture, Azam could be seen wearing a grey upper with a white shirt along with black track pants. He paired the outfit with a black cap, a band and a wristwatch.
“You are not fully dressed until you wear a smile,” the skipper said in a message for his fans and followers on Twitter.