Tayyab Raza loses Bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra

Pakistani wrestler Tayyab Raza. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani wrestler, Tayyab Raza lost his Bronze medal bout to his Indian rival Deepak Nehra in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Raza faced India's Deepak Nehra in Saturday's bout in the CWG 2022's Men's 97kg wrestling event. The Pakistani wrestler was outclassed by Nehra 10-2.

In his previous fight, Tayab Raza showed great performance by trouncing Scotland's Cameron Nicol by 10-0. Thus, he became the third Pakistani to play a semi-final.

However, his advance was cut short by Canada's Nishan Randhawa, who defeated him in his respective category.

Earlier on Saturday, two other Pakistani wrestlers helped the country's medal count to go up to seven.

A Pakistani wrestler, Mohammad Sharif Tahir bagged a Silver medal in Men's Freestyle 74kg for the country. Meanwhile, Ali Asad trounced New Zealand's Suraj Singh in 55 seconds to win bronze in the Men's Freestyle 57kg.

Pakistan's seven medals include three silver, three bronze and one gold.