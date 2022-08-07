WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery

Pakistan's legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video released on social media, on August 6, 2022, from a hospital in Australia. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Former speedster of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Akhtar has shared a video message for fans from his hospital bed in Australia after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery.



In the video released on Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar told his fans he was out of the operation theatre and that five to six-hour-long surgery was done on both his knees.

He said he is in pain and just needs lots of prayers. "I hope this is my last surgery because I am in pain," he said.



The former fast bowler said that even after 11 years of retirement, he is still in pain. "I could have played 4 or 5 more years, but I knew if I did, I would end up in a wheelchair, so I said goodbye to cricket," he said.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that the condition of his bones is because of the fast bowling he did during his cricket career. But the cricket legend said it didn't matter and that he did it all for Pakistan. "If I get a chance, i would do it again," he said.

Pakistan's legendary bowler had earlier shared another video message pre-surgery in which he had shared he had undergone five similar surgeries, but it was all "worth it" as playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a great deal to him.



