T20 similar to tape ball cricket, says Sohail Tanvir

ISLAMABAD: Veteran cricketer Sohail Tanvir has termed the T20 format of cricket similar to tape ball cricket, a version of the sport played on the streets of the country.



"T20 and tape ball cricket are very similar in approach where a batter has to make an effort to score maximum runs against bowlers. Playing tape ball cricket has helped me a lot in improving my bowling in the T20 format as I learnt to bowl different variations to deceive batters," the southpaw told Geo News while talking about the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Tanvir will represent Muzaffarabad Tigers in the second edition of KPL and is looking forward to the tournament.

"I am not playing international cricket anymore but enjoying domestic tournaments. I am completely fit and ready to lift the maiden trophy for Muzaffarabad Tigers in KPL," said Tanvir about the tournament that is to be played from August 13-25 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The southpaw also spoke about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that it is the second best T20 league after the Indian Premier League.

"No doubt, IPL is the biggest league in terms of money but foreign players and coaches rate PSL as the second best to IPL when it comes to quality of cricket," shared Tanvir.



The left-arm pacer also shared his experience of playing high-voltage India and Pakistan matches, saying that every international match has a certain kind of intensity but “there is an extra pressure while playing against India”.

“However, playing against India is a big opportunity for Pakistani cricketers to get themselves into the limelight. A single match-winning performance against India is enough for a Pakistani cricketer to become a hero in no time," said Tanvir.

Speaking about Pakistan’s matches against India at the Asia Cup and World Cup, Tanvir believes Pakistan will be the favourites.

"There was a mental barrier which became a reason for consistent defeats of Pakistan against India in ICC events. However, overall Pakistan has still won more matches against India. Pakistan can beat India in Asia Cup as well as T20 World Cup," said the left-arm pacer.

Shedding light on the recent debate on the survival of 50 overs format due to a rise in T20 leagues around the world, the all-rounder says that T20 cricket was rapidly changing the sport but said that he would like to play all three formats.

"It is difficult for players to manage their workload and play all three formats in an era where back-to-back cricket is scheduled across the globe. Cricket is more like a business now where every cricket board wants to generate money and T20 cricket is the most profitable format in this regard," said Tanvir.