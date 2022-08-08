Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

Pakistan on Monday morning witnessed another proud moment as its star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, bagged a gold medal for the country during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81 metre throw.

In the second attempt, Arshad broke his own record by achieving an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in the in fourth attempt to remain on top of the list.

In the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of a 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.



Arshad Nadeem beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.



This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.



President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan.

In a Tweet, President Alvi said, “Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.”