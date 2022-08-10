 
VIDEO: Rare footage shows mysterious fish that lives in complete darkness

Yokozuna slickhead, reported to be nearly 8.2 feet long, lives in complete darkness. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube
The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) released a footage of one of the largest fish that lives far beyond sunlight, more than 6,500 feet below the sea level.

The yokozuna slickhead, reported to be nearly 8.2 feet long, lives in complete darkness. The video was originally recorded in October 2021.

In the clip, six slickheads can be seen swimming towards the camera, apparently fascinated by its light, which is something they had not seen before.

The video was shared on YouTube and Instagram where netizens expressed their awe at the size and living conditions of the creature.

A user said: "This fish is strength."

"The deep sea is mysterious," said another.

Experts say that the fish have evolved to live in a dark environment where they are able to hunt in complete darkness.

