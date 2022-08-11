Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan are set to depart today (Thursday) for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against the Netherlands, slated to take place from August 16-21 in Amsterdam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the Netherlands tour and the Asia Cup 2022, but Shoaib Malik was not included in both of them.

Twitterati and cricket pundits criticised the cricket board's decision of not including the experienced all-rounder in the squad in both the series and the tournament.

But in the statement when PCB announced the squad, chief selector Muhammad Wasim said the cricket board has only made "changes that were necessary".



During his departure press conference today, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also asked about the possibility of Malik's inclusion in the squad for the Asia Cup.

However, Babar ruled that out.

"See, we announced the team with consultations. I, the coach, and the chief selector [decided whom to include]," Babar told the journalist in response.

The Pakistani skipper added that the team which was "best" for Pakistan was announced.

"Also, we don't have time to change the squad as right after the Netherlands tour, we have the Asia Cup," he added.

Squads

ACC T20 Asia Cup:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Netherlands tour:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule

ACC T20 Asia Cup

Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong to qualify)

Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Aug 28 – Pakistan v India, Dubai

Sep 2 – Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

Sep 3-9 – Super Four Stage

Sep 11 – Final, Dubai

Tour of Netherlands