 
sports
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
SDSports desk

Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan are set to depart today (Thursday) for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against the Netherlands, slated to take place from August 16-21 in Amsterdam.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the Netherlands tour and the Asia Cup 2022, but Shoaib Malik was not included in both of them.

Twitterati and cricket pundits criticised the cricket board's decision of not including the experienced all-rounder in the squad in both the series and the tournament.

Related items

But in the statement when PCB announced the squad, chief selector Muhammad Wasim said the cricket board has only made "changes that were necessary".

During his departure press conference today, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also asked about the possibility of Malik's inclusion in the squad for the Asia Cup.

However, Babar ruled that out.

"See, we announced the team with consultations. I, the coach, and the chief selector [decided whom to include]," Babar told the journalist in response.

The Pakistani skipper added that the team which was "best" for Pakistan was announced.

"Also, we don't have time to change the squad as right after the Netherlands tour, we have the Asia Cup," he added.

Squads

ACC T20 Asia Cup:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Netherlands tour:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule

ACC T20 Asia Cup

  • Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong to qualify)
  • Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka
  • Aug 28 – Pakistan v India, Dubai
  • Sep 2 – Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah
  • Sep 3-9 – Super Four Stage
  • Sep 11 – Final, Dubai

Tour of Netherlands

  • Aug 16 – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam
  • Aug 18 – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam
  • Aug 21 – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam
Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault

Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault
Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources

Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources
Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m

Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m
Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament

Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament
Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022

Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case

Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case
Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings
Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home

Trent Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Serena Williams to retire from playing after US Open

Serena Williams to retire from playing after US Open
Ex-Pakistani cricketer makes major prediction about Virat Kohli

Ex-Pakistani cricketer makes major prediction about Virat Kohli

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan's medal count rises to eight

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan's medal count rises to eight

Latest

view all