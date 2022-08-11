Britney Spears' ex K-Fed posting videos of her yelling at sons deemed ‘terrible, disgusting!’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline attacked the singer yet again as he posted her videos in which she could be heard shouting at her teenage sons.



A source close to the Oops!…I Did It Again hit-maker, 40, said that the singer and former backup dancer, 44, is “weaponizing” the boys by publically sharing these clips.

“This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos,” the insider told Page Six.

“But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom,” the insider spoke of the singer, who shares two boys, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Federline.

The ongoing war between the exes began when Federline claimed in his recent interview with Daily Mail that the boys have decided not to meet their mother.

Federline went on to say that they are ashamed of her nude pictures that she posts on her Instagram account and hence don’t want to see her.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Spears reacted to the explosive interview.

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram,” she added.

And now, Federline has shared the clips in an effort to prove his allegations that the singer does not have a healthy relationship with her kids.

He posted the videos on the Meta owned app which seemingly shows the Princess of Pop yelling at her sons, who were 12 and 11 at the time the reels were recorded.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote in the caption.

“This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this,” he added.







