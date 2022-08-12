WATCH: How high can you jump on other planets?

An interesting video showing the average human jump on Earth and its equivalent on other planets and moons in the solar system is doing the rounds on social media.



Humans have always been fascinated by the solar system's hidden secrets. That's why it took them so long to figure out what it would be like to live outside of Earth. However, all it takes is a video to learn how high you can jump on Earth and its equivalent on other planets in the solar system.

A video by MetaBallStudios starts with a depiction of the average human jump on Earth, which can reach a height of 0.45m. On Jupiter, however, you would need more strength to make the same jump you did on Earth.

Jupiter is 300 times heavier than Earth, so its gravitational force is extremely powerful. As a result, your jump on Jupiter, made with the same force you used on Earth, shrinks to 0.17 metres. When you jump on Neptune, the height increases slightly (0.39), but it remains less than the height of your jump on Earth.

Gravity on Venus allows you to move.04 metres without exerting any additional effort, allowing you to perform a .49 metre high jump. According to the video, Uranus and Saturn have similar values.

As you step onto lighter bodies, the height of your jump increases. Jumping on Mars, which is half the size of Earth and has 15% of the Earth's mass, will make you feel like a strong Martian basketball player, as it rises to 1.18 metres. With your 2.72-meter-high jump on Moon, you feel even stronger.

You can get a bird's-eye view of Pluto by jumping with the same force as you would on Earth. It will reach a height of 7.11 metres on Pluto, the dwarf planet. Your leap reaches a height of 15.75 metres on Ceres, a dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. On Uranus's moon Miranda, your jump increases phenomenally to 57 metres.

But beware before you jump on Phobos, as you might not even make it back. On Phobos, your jump will reach a height of 773 metres.

Lastly, don't even think about jumping on the Sun - it's impossible!