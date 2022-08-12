Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Experts point out Prince Harry’s ‘growing resentment and how he, allegedly, no longer cares about the Royal Family because of his growing resentment.

Royal author and biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with Palace Confidential.

She addressed Prince Harry’s growing bitterness and spoke of, “the areas that [Harry] would be talking about that might concern the palace.”

She claimed, “Well, I could stay here all day and tell you them. “What it is is washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things.”

“He’s supposed to be getting 13 million pounds for it so they want a story. And they won’t want how lovely everything is because that’s not going to work either is, is it?”

I think it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up. It could be revealing secrets about security. It could be almost anything…”

“The rumors are, of course, that he’s going to attack Camilla in the book but we don’t know whether that’s true at all.”