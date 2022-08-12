 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’
Prince Harry ‘no longer cares’ if ‘people get hurt’: ‘New fever’

Experts point out Prince Harry’s ‘growing resentment and how he, allegedly, no longer cares about the Royal Family because of his growing resentment.

Royal author and biographer Angela Levin made this claim during her interview with Palace Confidential.

She addressed Prince Harry’s growing bitterness and spoke of, “the areas that [Harry] would be talking about that might concern the palace.”

She claimed, “Well, I could stay here all day and tell you them. “What it is is washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things.”

“He’s supposed to be getting 13 million pounds for it so they want a story. And they won’t want how lovely everything is because that’s not going to work either is, is it?”

I think it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up. It could be revealing secrets about security. It could be almost anything…”

“The rumors are, of course, that he’s going to attack Camilla in the book but we don’t know whether that’s true at all.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’
Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’
Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Latest

view all