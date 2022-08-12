 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian gave a shot at keeping up with the party fun at sister Kylie Jenner’s lavish birthday celebrations but she failed and her reaction is too hilarious.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 40, joined friends and family at a lavish party aboard a private yacht to mark the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s milestone 25th birthday.

In a TikTok video from the extravagant event, Kim — who typically is less tolerant of alcohol — can be seen asking the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"


However, things took a turn for the worst as Kim hilariously spat out her 818 Tequila shot and coughs. The person behind the camera was heard saying, “Wait, what?”

Finding it hard to speak, Kim choked out the words: “So [expletive] nasty!”

The hilarious clip was shared on a Kardashian fan account on TikTok, where many viewers commented that they had “never seen Kim make that face before”.

Kendall, 26, launched 818 Tequila in May 2021, and has since faced a number of issues with the brand including accusations of cultural appropriation advertising.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year
Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding

Brooklyn Beckham revealed Victoria kept ‘straight face’ while David got emotional during his wedding
Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’
Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’
Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside

Latest

view all