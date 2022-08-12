Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Bagh Stallions' wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal. — Bagh Stallions

AZAD KASHMIR: Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz and Shoaib Malik's Mirpur Royals will be tough opponents to face in the second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Bagh Stallions' wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal has said.

Speaking during a video interview shared by KPL 2 management, Akmal said Janbaz, which is his brother Umar Akmal's team, and the Royals have good combinations.

"Jammu Janbaz have a good combination and also Shoaib Malik's Mirpur Royals. These two teams will be tough opponents," said the opening batter.



"Overall, all teams are good, having strong combinations. We, as a team, will try to play the best cricket to win the tournament," he added.

Rivalry on the ground

Akmal said he and his brother Umar always share on-field rivalry.

"No one is your brother and friend on the field. I and Umar always share rivalry on the field. My focus will be to guide my bowlers and share a plan to win the game," said Kamran who last represented Kotli Lions in KPL 1.

KPL 2 will be played at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium from August 13 to 26. Reigning Champions Rawalakot Hawks will start their title defence against Janbaz tomorrow.