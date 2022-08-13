 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

The death of the Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor was confirmed by her son Homer in a statement.

In a message to The Times, he wrote, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.

Heche was removed from life support after being hospitalized after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home, which then caught on fire.

According to multiple reports, she was under the influence of cocaine when the accident took place.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’, need memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘spending money like water’, need memoir
Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid Patrick Carney separation

Michelle Branch arrested for domestic violence amid Patrick Carney separation

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami

Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami
Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother

Drake melts hearts with special tribute to his mother
Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning

Photos: Jennifer Aniston gives fans a glimpse of her perfect morning
Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary

Robin Williams' children pen heartfelt tribute to the late actor on his eighth death anniversary
William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death

William, Harry ‘kept in dark’ about new doc on Princess Diana's death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘bigger problems’ than ‘US rebranding’
Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team

Prince Harry ‘wants out’ of Meghan Markle’s PR team
Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted
Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating

Kate Middleton pretended to be William's girlfriend before they started dating
Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Kim Kardashian regrets taking a shot at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party, watch

Latest

view all