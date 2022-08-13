Actor Anne Heche dies at 53

Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

The death of the Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor was confirmed by her son Homer in a statement.

In a message to The Times, he wrote, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.

Heche was removed from life support after being hospitalized after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home, which then caught on fire.

According to multiple reports, she was under the influence of cocaine when the accident took place.