UAE may receive rains till August 17

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to receive intermittent showers from August 14 (Sunday) to August 17 (Wednesday), the country's weather forecast agency reported.



The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in a Twitter announcement on August 8, said: "The country is affected by a low-pressure system from the east, with chances of rain on the eastern and southern areas expected from August 14 till 17."

Keeping in view the forecast of heavy rain and high winds for the weekend, the UAE authorities have readied a nationwide action plan to cope with the situation.

The NCEMA officials also attended the meeting besides the National Centre of Meteorology, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and police chiefs.

All stakeholders hashed out efforts to ensure an effective response during the days ahead with hazardous weather predictions. The NCEMA said: “All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the condition."

The National Centre of Meteorology also predicted in the five-day forecast that countrywide rains are expected.

A day earlier, the Abu Dhabi Media Office also warned people calling to exercise caution amid challenging weather conditions these days. The advisory said the UAE may witness "mild to heavy rains" from Sunday to Thursday.

During the days, the temperature may drop significantly, said the media office.

The advisory cautioned motorists to abide by all safety rules including speed limits while driving carefully. The citizens have also been warned against visiting the beach areas during high tides and turbulent sea conditions.

The forecast further said gale-force winds of up to 45 kilometres an hour may lash the country until Tuesday, resulting in dust and sand storms.

“There will be a chance of rain formation in some parts of the east and south on Saturday and Sunday,” said the NCM forecast. "There is a low-pressure system with humid air from the Sea of Oman and Arabian Sea coming towards our area. We expect some moderate to heavy rain.”

The country's authorities are particularly cautious as the eastern part of the country saw deadly flash floods last month that killed seven people.