Simu Liu and  girlfriend Jade Bender walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood

Saturday Aug 13 2022
Simu Liu and his ladylove Jade Bender were spotted holding hands after leaving a dinner date together in West Hollywood, Calif, Friday.

The couple was papped as they appeared in great spirits flashing big smiles to the camera while leaving the establishment, making their fans sure of their romantic tie.

For the outing, the Marvel actor kept a casual look as he was clad in a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers; meanwhile, Bender, 24, donned matching denim jeans and sneakers with a black top underneath an oversized t-shirt.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in June after stepping out together in Los Angeles but have reportedly known each other for a few years

Last week, the lovebirds attended the Los Angeles premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train at the Regency Village Theater.

