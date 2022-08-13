 
sports
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Javelin thrower Fatima Hussain and Arshad Nadeem. — Provided by the reporter
Javelin thrower Fatima Hussain and Arshad Nadeem. — Provided by the reporter  

  • Pakistan’s top female javelin thrower calls Arshad Nadeem role model who can inspire others to opt for athletics.
  • She sets her eyes on getting 50m mark and then reaching 60m.
  • Fatima hopes Arshad’s success can turn things not only for her but also for others.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top female javelin thrower Fatima Hussain feels that Arshad Nadeem’s success in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games can change the fortunes of athletes in Pakistan.

While talking to Geo, the 24-year-old athlete said that Arshad is a new role model for Pakistani athletes who can inspire many more to opt for sports.

She, however, rued how female athletes are neglected.

Related items

“We are unable to meet international standards because we don’t get enough competition, we can only improve if we are sent abroad and get proper training,” she said

Fatima has a personal best of 43.93 which she achieved in 2019 in Peshawar, though she has managed to throw over 45m in practice sessions.

The national champion said how can she improve her personal best when there was no competition.

She has set her eyes on reaching the 50-metre mark and then reaching 60 metres, which is considered to be the best in international women's javelin throw.

But for that, she needs a tournament.

Fatima is hopeful that Arshad’s success can turn things around not only for her but also for others.

“Arshad is a new role model for us in sports, his success will encourage other athletes as well, his victories tell us that by hard work you can achieve everything,” she said.

“And, not only that but it will also attract everyone towards athletics, it is high time that relevant authorities start investing in athletics,” she concluded.

More From Sports:

Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games
Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup
'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series
Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck

Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck
City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood
Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day
Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match
Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring

Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring
Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal
Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

Latest

view all