Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune

Javelin thrower Fatima Hussain and Arshad Nadeem. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top female javelin thrower Fatima Hussain feels that Arshad Nadeem’s success in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games can change the fortunes of athletes in Pakistan.

While talking to Geo, the 24-year-old athlete said that Arshad is a new role model for Pakistani athletes who can inspire many more to opt for sports.

She, however, rued how female athletes are neglected.

“We are unable to meet international standards because we don’t get enough competition, we can only improve if we are sent abroad and get proper training,” she said



Fatima has a personal best of 43.93 which she achieved in 2019 in Peshawar, though she has managed to throw over 45m in practice sessions.

The national champion said how can she improve her personal best when there was no competition.

She has set her eyes on reaching the 50-metre mark and then reaching 60 metres, which is considered to be the best in international women's javelin throw.

But for that, she needs a tournament.

Fatima is hopeful that Arshad’s success can turn things around not only for her but also for others.

“Arshad is a new role model for us in sports, his success will encourage other athletes as well, his victories tell us that by hard work you can achieve everything,” she said.

“And, not only that but it will also attract everyone towards athletics, it is high time that relevant authorities start investing in athletics,” she concluded.