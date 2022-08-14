BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK are ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK is back with an all new album!



Now, the K-Pop girlband is ready to kick off its comeback with new album Born Pink, on September 16.

Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared the release date for its new single Pink Venom that drops August 19.

Fans have been patiently waiting for two years for this album.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the trailer has racked up more than 20 million views since its release.

In their years as successful K-Pop artists, the girl group has sold out arenas and collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B.