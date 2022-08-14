 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

BLACKPINK are ready to send waves with new album Born Pink
BLACKPINK are ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK is back with an all new album!

Now, the K-Pop girlband is ready to kick off its comeback with new album Born Pink, on September 16.

Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared the release date for its new single Pink Venom that drops August 19.

Fans have been patiently waiting for two years for this album.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the trailer has racked up more than 20 million views since its release.

In their years as successful K-Pop artists, the girl group has sold out arenas and collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

More From Entertainment:

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2

Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2
Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book

Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book

'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book
Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'

Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'
Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label
Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes
Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat

Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat
How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills

How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills
Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

Latest

view all