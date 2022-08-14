Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games

Usman Chand at the Islamic Solidarity Games. — Reporter

Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand is among the top 8 players at the end of day one with a score of 71 after three rounds in the Skeet Shooting event of the Islamic Solidarity Games being played in Turkey.

On the first day of the competition, shooters played three rounds of 25 shots on target.

In the first round, Usman missed two shots while in the second and third rounds, the Pakistani shooter scored 24 points apiece.

Khurram Inam could score 68 and Asif Mehmood scored 66 on day one after which they’re on 22nd and 26th positions, respectively.



They will play two more rounds of 25 shots each on day two before the top eight players make it to the final round to contest for a medal.

If Chand's scores improve further, there is a high chance of his qualification for the final.