Monday Aug 15 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s move to Windsor will be a big blow to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are considering taking the Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, which includes parts of the original Royal Lodge, the residence of the Queen Mother.

The Mirror, quoting the Express UK, reported Royal Lodge was the official residence of the Queen Mother from the death of King George VI in 1952 until her own death in 2002.

But the Windsor home is currently occupied by Prince Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson, however, Fergie has reportedly bought a new property in Mayfair.

Royal commentator Rachel Bowie says, “The speculation is they didn't pay full price for this and they got a good deal because, 'Hey, help my aunt, she needs a house'. It is interesting because there's a lot of talk about the Cambridges moving into Royal Lodge.”

She further said, “Supposedly, Andrew and Fergie are staying at Royal Lodge for now, but if they had this other home is the plan maybe they can move into this Mayfair place and the Cambridges could move into Royal Lodge? Who knows."

The Cambridges’ move to Windsor will seemingly be another big blow to Prince Andrew after he was stripped of military patronages and royal titles earlier this year. 

