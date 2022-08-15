 
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt keen on keeping time he spends with kids ‘extremely private’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt is very private when it comes to his kids as he’s “extremely protective” of them and very precautious to shield them away from media scrutiny.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Bullet Train star “loves” having his children over to his Los Angeles home and always prioritize their privacy when they visit him.

“He thinks the world of all of his children and loves having them over at his place in L.A., where they enjoy long meals together, take walks around the estate and sometimes drive up the coast where they’ll enjoy hikes on the beach,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, “Brad is very big on keeping his time with the kids extremely private, he shields them from scrutiny and is extremely protective that way.”

The actor is a father to six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Previously, another source told the publication that despite hostility with his former wife, Pitt makes sure to spend as much time with his children as possible.

“[He] pushes to see them as often as possible wherever they all are in the world,” the source said. "He flew to Italy for the twins’ [Knox and Vivienne] birthday and that meant a lot to them, plus he made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th."

“Brad cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina,” the insider shared.

