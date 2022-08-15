 
entertainment
Photos: BTS Jungkook bags 'retro' photospread

BTS ARMY has planned a birthday surprise for Jungkook that's unlike anything done ever before. 

On August 15, it was revealed that Jungkook's fan club based in China are going to publish a special birthday feature for him in the famous cultural magazine The Rolling Stone.

On August 15, it was revealed, that Jungkook’s fan club: Jungkook China will be publishing a full-page colour feature for the September edition of Rolling Stone magazine, in honour of the beloved BTS member’s birthday.

Rolling Stone magazine usually publishes its edition every sixth month, however, in an unprecedented move; the magazine agreeably moved the date ahead to match with Jungkook’s birthday on September 1.

Although birthday advertisements are commonplace for K-pop fans a magazine spread has been a rare occurrence since the group's debut days.

The magazine as it particularly focuses on music and pop culture, and has just released a preview page that they plan to get published in the magazine.

