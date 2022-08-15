 
sports
Monday Aug 15 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan secures another medal at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Monday Aug 15, 2022

— Provided by the reporter
  • Altaf-ur-Rehman wins Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis event.
  • Altaf played against Uzbekistan's Rasul Atamuratov in semi-final. 
  • Player secures the Bronze medal after losing in semi-final. 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s para-athlete Altaf-ur-Rehman has won another medal for the country at the Islamic Solidarity Games being played in Konya, Turkey.

Altaf had joined hands with Uzbekistan’s Rasul Atamuratov to contest in the men’s class 4 competition and both managed to win the bronze medal.

The Pakistan-Uzbekistan duo finished third in their group to secure the medal. Both athletes — Altaf and Rasul — were awarded separate medals for their countries.

Although 26-year-old Peshawar-based Altaf is from class 3, he competed in class 4 which is for athletes with sitting balance.

Umer Ali, Altaf's coach and manager, told Geo that Pakistan defeated Algeria 3-0 in a group match but lost to Iran and Turkey and ended in the third position to earn the bronze medal.

He added that Pakistan and Uzbekistan had teamed up for the group tournament and both athletes won and received their separate medals.

It is worth mentioning that Altaf’s wife, Zainab Barkat, is also a para-athlete and participates in class 3 Para Table Tennis events.

In single men class 4, Altaf was ranked 5th.

