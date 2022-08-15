Pak vs Ned: Shaheen Afridi ruled out for two matches

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi takes part in a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 15, 2022. — AFP

ROTTERDAM: Pakistani ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of two one-day international (ODI) matches against the Netherlands, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Monday.



"Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to knee injury," the PCB said in a statement.

The young pacer is healing from a knee injury that he suffered during the Test against Sri Lanka last month.

In the absence of Shaheen, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills.



Babar-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to be featured in the first-ever bilateral series against the Netherlands commencing on Tuesday, 16 August in Rotterdam.

Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August.

The three-match series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies the fifth spot with 90 points. Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab the second position in the points table.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood

Schedule

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam