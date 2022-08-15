Paranoid’ Prince Harry should ‘keep worrying’ over Meghan Markle

Experts have just pointed out Prince Harry’s rumoured paranoia over Meghan Markle’s death threats and lifted the lid on the truth.

The true extent of threats Meghan Markle endures ‘on a daily’ have been brought forward by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

According to Express UK, he assured the masses, “Harry’s fears aren’t rooted in paranoia.”

“While covering Harry and Meghan’s time as working royals, I was made aware of the astonishingly high number of threats sent to the couple — the majority received from UK locations and many of them rooted in racism towards the duchess.”

“It’s no different today. Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.”