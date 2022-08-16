 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Disgusting' Kim Kardashian fired for wearing 'dead woman' Marilyn dress at Met

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Disgusting Kim Kardashian fired for wearing dead woman Marilyn dress at Met
'Disgusting' Kim Kardashian fired for wearing 'dead woman' Marilyn dress at Met

Kim Kardashian is blasted for borrowing Marilyn Monroe nude dress at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old, who made the controversial choice on one of the biggest fashion nights in America, is told she is 'nothing' in front of the iconic actress.

Journalist and author Anthony Summers,who wrote the popular book Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, says: "I wouldn’t even breathe Kim Kardashian's name in the same sentence as Marilyn Monroe's. So far as I'm concerned, Kardashian stands for nothing worth a damn.

"And her bad taste in thinking it's glamorous, or something, to wear a dead woman's dress at a public event was enough to make decent people turn away in disgust.

"Marilyn was so much more – not only an increasingly good actress and comedienne but someone who broke real barriers influenced the sexual standards of her era, [she] was loved by millions."

It was earlier reported the Kim had damaged the dress while she wore it on the Met. Responding to the allegations, the mother-of-four said: "I respect [Marilyn], I understand how much this dress means to American history.

"And with the theme [of the Met Gala] being American, I thought, 'What's more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy to the President of the United States?'" 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox 'dropped' Machine Gun Kelly, split rumours storm the internet!

Megan Fox 'dropped' Machine Gun Kelly, split rumours storm the internet!
Will Smith spending 'a lot of time' with Jada to heal after Oscars slapgate

Will Smith spending 'a lot of time' with Jada to heal after Oscars slapgate
Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report

Johnny Depp to direct film on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani: report
Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham teases his mom Victoria by revealing he loves to cook for Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face fierce backlash ahead of their UK visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face fierce backlash ahead of their UK visit
Amber Heard makes changes in legal team, hires new lawyers

Amber Heard makes changes in legal team, hires new lawyers
Olivia Wilde appears in high spirits after winning custody battle

Olivia Wilde appears in high spirits after winning custody battle

Brooklyn Beckham being compared to Elon Musk for his new style and accent

Brooklyn Beckham being compared to Elon Musk for his new style and accent
Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City
Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college

Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college
Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch

Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Latest

view all