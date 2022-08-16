'Disgusting' Kim Kardashian fired for wearing 'dead woman' Marilyn dress at Met

Kim Kardashian is blasted for borrowing Marilyn Monroe nude dress at the Met Gala.

The 41-year-old, who made the controversial choice on one of the biggest fashion nights in America, is told she is 'nothing' in front of the iconic actress.

Journalist and author Anthony Summers,who wrote the popular book Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, says: "I wouldn’t even breathe Kim Kardashian's name in the same sentence as Marilyn Monroe's. So far as I'm concerned, Kardashian stands for nothing worth a damn.

"And her bad taste in thinking it's glamorous, or something, to wear a dead woman's dress at a public event was enough to make decent people turn away in disgust.

"Marilyn was so much more – not only an increasingly good actress and comedienne but someone who broke real barriers influenced the sexual standards of her era, [she] was loved by millions."



It was earlier reported the Kim had damaged the dress while she wore it on the Met. Responding to the allegations, the mother-of-four said: "I respect [Marilyn], I understand how much this dress means to American history.

"And with the theme [of the Met Gala] being American, I thought, 'What's more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy to the President of the United States?'"

