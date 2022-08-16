Can Virat Kohli get his form back?

former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. — Reuters/Twitter./File

Despite former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's poor form, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly believes that the right-handed batter will make a come back soon.

"Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs," Ganguly was quoted as saying in an interview with India Today.

"I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup," the former captain said.

The Asia Cup will kick off on August 27 at the Dubai International Stadium and India will begin their campaign on the next day against arch-rivals Pakistan.



Kohli was dropped from India's recent tour of the West Indies and he has also not been named in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe, slated to begin on August 18.

But he has been included in the squad for Asia Cup.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria made the same prediction about the right-handed batter, saying that he will regain his form during the continental tournament.

Ex-spinner Kaneria, speaking on his YouTube channel, predicted that the upcoming Asia Cup would be a defining moment for the 33-year-old and will "change" his career.

Kaneria warned the former skipper that he should make the most of the tournament as experts consider him baggage and young cricketers are in line to replace him.

"The Asia Cup will change Virat Kohli's career. The tournament is crucial for him to prolong his career," Kaneria was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Kaneria feels Kohli will play well.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

