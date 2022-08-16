 
Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night

Lizzo recently dished on how she’s preparing for grand Emmy event in her latest interview.

According to Deadline, the Juice hit-maker’s dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrls received six Emmy nominations in its first season, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

Speaking of the big night, the singer disclosed, “I don’t plan on things like that. I think I’m more excited about what I’m going to wear. Like it’s just a big deal to be there.”

The crooner continued, “This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball.”

The Truth Hurts singer further shared that she’s more excited about “planning” her look than writing a speech.

When asked what she was doing when she got to know about the nominations, Lizzo replied that she was “editing videos” on TikTok.

“My manager called me mid-edit. I ignored the call and kept editing. Then he called my assistant. I found out that way. So that was pretty awesome,” she added.

