Tuesday Aug 16 2022
99-year-old woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

The picture shows family of Marguerite Koller. — Facebook
A 99-year-old woman who wanted to have a big family, met her 100th great-grandchild earlier this month. 

Marguerite Koller said she was "extremely lucky" for getting the chance to hold the baby.

The woman who is now a widow is a mother of 11 and has 56 grandchildren, NDTV reported. 

The baby took birth on August 4 and is named after Koller's late husband William. 

"I wanted to have a big family," she said. She expressed that it is "difficult" to be an only child.

"It was a race to 100. My cousin Colleen and I were just a day apart (for) our due dates, and she had the 99th great-grandchild, who is absolutely healthy and beautiful. So you know, just grateful, blessed to have another few babies joining this great family," she added.

