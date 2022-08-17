Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘proved to be failures’: ‘Never were leading voices’

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of becoming an ‘ineffective brand, unable to become leading voices.’

This allegation has been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

She penned the entire allegation in her new piece for news.com.au.

It began with a callout and reads, “More importantly for their Netflix and Spotify paymasters, they have failed to genuinely set themselves up as leading voices of the day.”

“They might do their darnedest to sell themselves as inspiring leaders but the proof is in the flaccid pudding that was the lacklustre turnout to Harry’s recent UN speech.”