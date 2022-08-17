Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

A representational image of Geo Super logo

Geo Super has continued its association with World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) as an exclusive media partner.

The sports channel has been associated with WCGC Pakistan from the very first edition.

The upcoming sixth edition of WCGC 2022 is a nationwide challenge which will cover three main regions of Pakistan; Karachi (South), Islamabad (North) and Lahore (Centre).

Geo Super, as the name suggests, personifies everything that is ‘super’ in the sporting world. Geo Super provides unlimited coverage of every sportsman, both on the ground, and off the ground.



Loco Services is an event management company, specialised in the field of sports and information technology, with a proven track of managing, conducting and delivering top-class events. Loco Services is the country partner of the WCGC.

Geo Super covered the national finals of WCGC Pakistan along with the world finals of WCGC in previous sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, WCGC Pakistan Director Events Muhammad Umer Khokhar said: “It is a matter of great pride for WCGC to have Pakistan’s leading sports channel, Geo Super associated with us, for the promotion of golf in Pakistan."

"Strong relationship between WCGC and Geo Super is literally elevating the event to the next level," he added.