Kate Middleton went ‘bright red’ when she met Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton revealed that she went ‘bright red’ during her first meeting with Prince William at the University of St Andrews.



During her conversation with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Future Queen Consort opened up on her first impression of her now-husband.

Kate recalled while looking at William: “Well actually I think I actually went bright red when I met you.”

“And sort of scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you,” she continued.

“And, actually, William wasn’t there for quite a bit of the time initially. He wasn’t there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become, you know, very close friends from quite early on.”

Kate, who has been happily married to William for 11 years now, is usually seen showcasing her confidence and no longer seeming “shy” anymore.