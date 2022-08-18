 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

PCB rejects Azam Khan's request for NOC to participate in Caribbean Premier League: sources

By
M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

National cricketer Azam Khan. — PCB/File
National cricketer Azam Khan. — PCB/File

KARACHI: National cricketer Azam Khan has been denied no-objection certificate — pre-requisite for participation in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) — by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Azam, who is currently representing Overseas Warriors in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), requested for an NOC from PCB.

Related items

Sources privy to the matter told Geo Super that PCB rejected Azam's NOC request. Meanwhile, other requests were approved and players got NOC for CPL.

A former Test cricketer, on a condition of anonymity, reacted to this matter and termed it as “injustice” with the young player.

 "Rejecting NOC is injustice with any player. It is the duty of PCB to issue NOC to players whenever needed," he said.

As per PCB's policy, national players are allowed to participate in three international leagues apart from Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

