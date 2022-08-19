 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after recent 'life-threatening' health scare

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Musician Travis Barker confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, just two months after being hospitalized for a 'severe life-threatening' attack of pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer turned to his Instagram handle to share the news with fans.

"Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums," Barker, 46, wrote in the caption, alongside a shirtless snapshot of himself playing with drumsticks.


The bad news comes after Barker has been confirmed to perform on tour with Machine Gun Kelly for the last leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which is set to conclude in October.

As MGK wrote earlier this month, Barker has supposedly been going against his doctor's orders to perform live, following his earlier health scare.

In late June, shortly after exchanging wedding vows to Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was hospitalized due to pancreatitis.

A source close to the musician told media earlier this month that “Travis' health is top priority right now," as he and The Kardashians star are planning on trying to have a baby together.

