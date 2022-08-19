 
Friday Aug 19 2022
WATCH: The world’s heaviest baby panda born in China’s Sichuan

Friday Aug 19, 2022

(Representational) A young panda climbs a tree. — Unsplash
The world's heaviest baby panda was born to a 16-year-old giant panda Cuicui at the Wolong Shenshuping panda base, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

The female cub weighs 270.4 grams which is the heaviest recorded for a captive panda. The previous record for the heaviest baby panda was 249 grams.

Cuicui is known to be a very sensible and caring mother whose previous cubs have also been above 200 grams.

The comment section on YouTube was filled with welcoming remarks by people.

A viewer said: "Welcome baby panda! such a lucky omen in difficult times, may you bring us all peace, prosperity, food abundance, and harmony among nations!"

Some, however, had a different view.

One said: "They're getting born obese, need more exercise, more climbing areas for the lazy pandas. eat all day n not a lot roaming n climbing."

