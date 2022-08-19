 
Harbhajan Singh shares what gifts 'Lala' used to bring for him

Shahid Afridi (left) and Harbhajan Singh all smiles while posing for a picture. — AFP
Former Indian all-rounder Harbhajan Singh shared he was friends with many members of the Pakistan squad and one of them was Shahid Afridi aka "Lala".

"Lala would bring me gifts, particularly Punjabi dramas and Peshawari jutti [chappals],” Singh said in a video statement.

He revealed that Saqlain Mushtaq was also one of his first Pakistani friends.

On his off-the-field interaction with players, Singh said they used to talk about bowling.

“I was friends with Saqlain Mushtaq. I used to discuss cricket with him. After befriending him, I met his whole team.”

Recalling the historic Pakistan-India Test series, Harbhajan said: “I remember the 1999 Test against Pakistan in Delhi where Anil bhai took 10 wickets. I was also playing in that game.”

