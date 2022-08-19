 
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Pakistans right-handed batter Azam Khan hits a shot in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Pakistan's right-handed batter Azam Khan hits a shot in this undated photo. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to right-handed batter Azam Khan for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

PCB re-opened Khan's request for NOC and decided to give him permission for participating in the CPL — scheduled to take place from September 1 to October 1.

Later on, the PCB official confirmed that NOC was issued to Khan for participating in the CPL.

On Thursday, PCB rejected Khan's request for NOC while advising him to participate in the National T20 Cup which is starting on August 30.

The aggressive batter is currently representing Overseas Warriors in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 in Muzaffarabad. 

