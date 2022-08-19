 
sports
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
SDSports desk

How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?

By
SDSports desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Indias Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. — Reuters
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. — Reuters

It has been 1,000 days since former Indian skipper and right-handed batter Virat Kohli scored his last international century.

Kohli last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019 — and his poor form is currently the talk of the cricketing world.

In the three years, the former Indian skipper — who has 70 international tons to his name — has so far failed to score another century.

Related items

Owing to his poor form, the selectors dropped Kohli from the Indian squad that toured West Indies. Also, he is not a part of his national squad on the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

However, he will make a comeback to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The Asian event, which was shifted to the UAE after political and economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah. 

More From Sports:

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

PCB gives NOC to Azam Khan for Caribbean Premier League

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table

Pak vs Ned: Pakistan move up in World Cup Super League points table
Harbhajan Singh shares what gifts 'Lala' used to bring for him

Harbhajan Singh shares what gifts 'Lala' used to bring for him
India's 'King' Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle

India's 'King' Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle
Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Jr Squash Championships

Pakistan qualifies for knock-out stage of World Jr Squash Championships
PCB turns down two cricketers NOC request for CPL

PCB turns down two cricketers NOC request for CPL
PCB rejects Azam Khan's request for NOC to participate in Caribbean Premier League: sources

PCB rejects Azam Khan's request for NOC to participate in Caribbean Premier League: sources
PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension

PFF shows solidarity with All India Football Federation over FIFA suspension
UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan

UK-based footballer Nadia Khan set to make debut for Pakistan
Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery

Shoaib Akhtar shares picture standing with crutches post knee surgery
Pak vs Ned: Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands

Pak vs Ned: Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands
FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

FIFA 23 to turn footballers into Marvel superheroes

Latest

view all