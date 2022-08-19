How many days have passed since Virat Kohli's last century?

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia during their One Day cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 17, 2016. — Reuters

It has been 1,000 days since former Indian skipper and right-handed batter Virat Kohli scored his last international century.

Kohli last scored an international century against Bangladesh in a Pink Ball Test on November 23, 2019 — and his poor form is currently the talk of the cricketing world.

In the three years, the former Indian skipper — who has 70 international tons to his name — has so far failed to score another century.

Owing to his poor form, the selectors dropped Kohli from the Indian squad that toured West Indies. Also, he is not a part of his national squad on the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.



However, he will make a comeback to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The Asian event, which was shifted to the UAE after political and economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.