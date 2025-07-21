Exiled Afghan women cricketers get more ICC backing

Afghanistan Women's XI players huddle before the cricket match between Afghanistan Women's XI and Cricket Without Borders XI at Junction Oval in Melbourne on January 30, 2025. — AFP

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council has pledged more support to Afghanistan's displaced women's cricketers to get back to playing.

Most were forced into exile when the Taliban regained power in 2021 and then effectively outlawed women from playing sport.

Many fled to Australia and held a match — without their official crest — in Melbourne earlier this year.

The ICC's annual conference in Singapore at the weekend heard that progress had been made on the governing body's Afghanistan women's cricket initiative.

"The programme aims to deliver structured support," the ICC said in a statement late Sunday.

It includes "domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England," the statement continued, without giving details.

But reports said it will enable Afghanistan players the chance to speak to fellow international cricketers and attend workshops conducted by coaches at the global showpieces.

The initiative is a collaborative effort by the cricket boards of India, England, India and Australia under the supervision of ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja.